JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $18,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGRO. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 130,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 124,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 61,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,142,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,257,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 5.4 %

BATS:IGRO opened at $70.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.86. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

