JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $17,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 717,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 480,181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,065,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,262,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,561,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 875.6% during the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 67,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IWX opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.48 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.