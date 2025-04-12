JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 155,406 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,406 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.98% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $15,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,340,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,339,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 676,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,641,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after acquiring an additional 506,788 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,537,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,631,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 166,915 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 8,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $105,892.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,388.40. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $127,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,108.24. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $631,256. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARQT stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $71.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.52 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

