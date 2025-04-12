JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 163,246 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163,246 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $17,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 47.1% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,658.39. The trade was a 18.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Austen acquired 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,174.96. This represents a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average is $115.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.50 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

