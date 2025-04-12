JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,319 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $16,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,488,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $8,053,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,737,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,142,000 after acquiring an additional 94,834 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 549.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 90,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 76,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,324,000 after purchasing an additional 59,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $55.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.57 and a 1-year high of $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GRBK

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.