JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 35,807 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $17,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $12,347,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 578.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $154.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.95. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $134.11 and a 52 week high of $193.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.23.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

