JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 53,787 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.15% of Talen Energy worth $15,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TLN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.18.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Talen Energy stock opened at $198.04 on Friday. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $258.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

