JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,684 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.99% of MaxLinear worth $16,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 63,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 38,622 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 71,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 253,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

MaxLinear Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MXL stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $832.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.82. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. Research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

