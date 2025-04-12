JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,892 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $15,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 33,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
Light & Wonder Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $118,192.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,720.56. This trade represents a 18.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $398,720.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,533.98. The trade was a 15.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,037,884 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.
