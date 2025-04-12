JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,892 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $15,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 33,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Light & Wonder from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $118,192.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,720.56. This trade represents a 18.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $398,720.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,533.98. The trade was a 15.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,037,884 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Light & Wonder

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.