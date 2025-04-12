JW Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,500 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of JW Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $184.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

