King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $741.54 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,380,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $741,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after buying an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Phillip Securities lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $184.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.23 and its 200-day moving average is $208.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

