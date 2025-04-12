KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIND. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Nextdoor Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KIND opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $576.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $65.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nextdoor news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,005.40. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nextdoor Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

