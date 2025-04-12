KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Shares in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 61.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Omaha

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 78,522 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $868,453.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,359,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,518,547.44. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,309. Company insiders own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Report on Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BOC opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.41 million, a P/E ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.