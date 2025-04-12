KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Shares in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 215,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the third quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nano Dimension by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM opened at $1.49 on Friday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $316.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

