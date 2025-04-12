KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 7,000 REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 856,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 296,700 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 67,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Stock Up 8.9 %

RGNX stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $295.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.26. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 283.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGNX. Leerink Partners set a $24.00 price target on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

REGENXBIO Profile

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

