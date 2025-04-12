KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,290,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QTRX. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Quanterix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Quanterix Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.35. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $35.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Company Profile



Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Featured Stories

