KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

TaskUs Trading Up 1.1 %

TASK opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $274.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TaskUs news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 21,437 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $291,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

