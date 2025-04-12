KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and traded as high as $28.70. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 123,343 shares.
KONE Oyj Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.
KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 8.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
KONE Oyj Increases Dividend
About KONE Oyj
KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.
