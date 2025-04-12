KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJYGet Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and traded as high as $28.70. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 123,343 shares.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 8.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

KONE Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.9388 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from KONE Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.94. KONE Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.41%.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

