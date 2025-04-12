Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,688 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.33% of Landsea Homes worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 694,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 119,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Landsea Homes by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the third quarter worth $268,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $208.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Landsea Homes from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

