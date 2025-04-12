Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.31% of Liberty Latin America worth $16,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.83. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
