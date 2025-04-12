LPL Financial LLC Sells 14,280 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,403 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 144,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 106.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 65,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKST shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PKST opened at $11.09 on Friday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $407.61 million, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.85. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -321.43%.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

