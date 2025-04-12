LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225,560 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Celanese by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Celanese by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $77.85. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Celanese from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Celanese from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Celanese from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celanese

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.