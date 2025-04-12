MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 118,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. LHM Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth $1,636,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $263.02 million, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.34. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley raised shares of MasterCraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Further Reading

