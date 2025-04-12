Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,316,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Mativ worth $57,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Mativ by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mativ by 113.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Mativ by 20,544.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

MATV stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $263.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Mativ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $458.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.70 million. Research analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

