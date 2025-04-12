Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.56 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 84.90 ($1.11). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 87.10 ($1.14), with a volume of 325,813 shares traded.

Metro Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £595.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.86.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 6.30 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Metro Bank had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metro Bank Holdings PLC will post 521.5384615 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Metro Bank

Metro Bank Company Profile

In related news, insider Paul Coby acquired 22,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £19,557.60 ($25,598.95). Also, insider Marc Page bought 31,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £25,527.96 ($33,413.56). 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.