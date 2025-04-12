Mint (CVE:MIT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Mint shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12,000 shares traded.
Mint Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.57. The company has a market cap of C$7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.36.
About Mint
The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.
