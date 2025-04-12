Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as low as $4.87. Natural Health Trends shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 32,052 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Health Trends in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $60.33 million, a P/E ratio of 87.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.33%.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.27%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Natural Health Trends by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Natural Health Trends in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Featured Stories

