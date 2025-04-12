Net Worth Advisory Group Sells 1,168 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Net Worth Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $4,270,000. Finally, Floyd Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $4,494,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $184.87 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

