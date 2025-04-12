Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 360,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Norges Bank owned 0.96% of Metagenomi as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Metagenomi by 811.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 65,020 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Metagenomi by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Metagenomi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

MGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Metagenomi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Metagenomi from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metagenomi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of MGX stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Metagenomi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 million. Metagenomi had a negative net margin of 134.27% and a negative return on equity of 43.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($20.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Metagenomi, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

