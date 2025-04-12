Norges Bank Acquires New Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Norges Bank bought a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 123,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.12% of CVR Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 103.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVR Energy

In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 206,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $3,674,898.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,780,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,819,969.46. This represents a 0.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,123,018 shares of company stock worth $19,444,107 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $17.72 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.40 and a beta of 1.26.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.20.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

