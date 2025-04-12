Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Primerica by 14.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Primerica by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Primerica by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Primerica
In other Primerica news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $65,555.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,030. This trade represents a 53.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Primerica Price Performance
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Primerica Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.14.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
