Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Primerica by 14.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Primerica by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Primerica by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $65,555.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,030. This trade represents a 53.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $251.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.03. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Primerica

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.