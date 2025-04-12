Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 193,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Xerox by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Xerox by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.56. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is -4.66%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

