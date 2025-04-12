Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 119,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.05% of ADMA Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $62,300,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $61,858,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,841,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,076,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 785.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 0.53.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

