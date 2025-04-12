Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 110,328 Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 110,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.23% of Core Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Core Laboratories by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,597,000 after acquiring an additional 56,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 617,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 443,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,237 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of CLB stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

