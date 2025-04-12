Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 169,000 Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 169,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,869,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,336,000 after acquiring an additional 87,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 721,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 423,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 74,091 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $144,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,059.40. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $55,566.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,639.92. The trade was a 10.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,064 shares of company stock valued at $251,925. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

