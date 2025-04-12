Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 204,361 Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 204,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.43% of Alumis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALMS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Alumis during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alumis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alumis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Alumis in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan Colowick acquired 16,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $112,244.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,244.88. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Babler acquired 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $100,786.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,454 shares in the company, valued at $685,563.76. The trade was a 17.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Alumis in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Alumis Stock Down 5.1 %

ALMS opened at $6.48 on Friday. Alumis Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

