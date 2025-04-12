Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 393,370 Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 393,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BRF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 913,453 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in BRF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in BRF during the third quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in BRF by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 22,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $3.48 on Friday. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). BRF had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRFS shares. Citigroup raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

