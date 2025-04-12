Norges Bank Buys New Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Alexander’s by 369.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $204.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.43 and its 200 day moving average is $211.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.82. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $251.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Alexander’s ( NYSE:ALX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.35. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 21.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.77%.

About Alexander’s

(Free Report)

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.