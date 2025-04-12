Norges Bank Buys New Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 172,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. The company has a market cap of $550.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 27,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $469,667.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,551.62. This represents a 70.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,619.78. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,474. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.