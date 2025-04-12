Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 169,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,447,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 820,542 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Contineum Therapeutics by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 1,040.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CTNM shares. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Contineum Therapeutics from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Contineum Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Contineum Therapeutics stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $103.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

