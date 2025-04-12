Norges Bank Buys New Stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,127,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.17% of OPKO Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 543,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 329,870 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in OPKO Health by 736.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 217,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $740,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,036,477 shares in the company, valued at $315,293,985.96. The trade was a 0.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,464,971 shares of company stock worth $2,268,692. 49.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.78.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.42 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

