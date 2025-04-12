Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 36.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 23,892 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Rentokil Initial by 4.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 30.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the third quarter worth $295,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTO opened at $22.49 on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54.

Rentokil Initial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

RTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

