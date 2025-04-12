Norges Bank Buys Shares of 100,000 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on WVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a market cap of $867.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of -0.93. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.34. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 280.57% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. The firm had revenue of $83.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,617,569.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,019.07. This trade represents a 33.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $102,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,443.55. The trade was a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.