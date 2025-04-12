Norges Bank Buys Shares of 15,000 BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BlueLinx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 311,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 32,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 138,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BlueLinx by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BXC opened at $71.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.82. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.42 and a twelve month high of $134.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.66 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BlueLinx

About BlueLinx

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.