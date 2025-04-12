Norges Bank Buys Shares of 269,500 Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 269,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gannett in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of GCI opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $392.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. Gannett Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $621.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.09 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

