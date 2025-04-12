Norges Bank Buys Shares of 28,831 Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXM opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $755.72 million, a PE ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average is $74.09. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $111.46.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 47.02%.

In other Oxford Industries news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,112.52. This represents a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,466. This represents a 16.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

