Norges Bank Invests $1.08 Million in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Norges Bank owned 0.07% of United Natural Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in United Natural Foods by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 1.8 %

United Natural Foods stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.08. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

