Norges Bank Invests $1.48 Million in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Norges Bank owned 0.11% of Lindsay as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Lindsay by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 35.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 138,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,222,000 after buying an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth about $11,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lindsay from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Lindsay Price Performance

NYSE:LNN opened at $127.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.27 and a 200-day moving average of $126.89. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $109.27 and a 52 week high of $140.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.48%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

