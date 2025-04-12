Norges Bank Invests $1.68 Million in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 168,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 13.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $350,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,744. The trade was a 8.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,318 shares in the company, valued at $847,501.16. This represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $6.69 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $923.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.71%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

