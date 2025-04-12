Norges Bank Invests $1.70 Million in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 72,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 257.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Ameresco Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:AMRC opened at $10.03 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $526.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.31 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $231,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 978,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,974.26. This trade represents a 2.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,526.46. The trade was a 24.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 80,808 shares of company stock valued at $785,274 and sold 40,085 shares valued at $843,378. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

